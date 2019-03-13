Waterloo teen charged in fatal hit-and-run accident

A northeast Iowa man is jailed after an apparent hit-and-run accident in Waterloo that left a teen dead.

Police say 22-year-old Brandon Gordon of Evansdale turned himself in Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of 16-year-old Tayshaun Jenkins. Gordon is now charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury or fatality accident.

Officers found Jenkins lying face down on a sidewalk Sunday morning and called his death suspicious. He was a student at East High School in Waterloo.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)