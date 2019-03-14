Cyclones Carleton named ESPNW second team All-American

Iowa State women’s basketball senior guard Bridget Carleton was named a second-team All-American by espnW, on Thursday. Carleton becomes the first Cyclone to earn All-America honors since 2002, when Angie Welle was recognized by multiple entities as an All-American.

Carleton, who is on the heels of being named Big 12 Player of the Year, is leading the Big 12 with 21.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. Carleton has the Cyclones ranked No. 13 in the AP poll, and averaged 20.0 or more points against every Big 12 opponent.

Carleton has put together the greatest single season in Iowa State women’s basketball history, as she is currently in first in points scored (706) and scoring average (21.4) PPG), is tied for third in steals (75) and third in free-throws made (164). She is also second in field-goals made (238), seventh in rebounds (285) and 10th in blocked shots (41).

The Chatham, Ontario, Canada, native also ranks second in Iowa State history with 2,088 career points, while her 17.1 points per game scoring average sits in first in school history. Carleton also ranks third in blocked shots (122), third in steals (209), third in free-throw percentage (85.4) and fourth in free throws made (443).

Carleton is the first Cyclone to be recognized by ESPN as an All-American. Most recently, she was also named a top-15 finalist for the Wooden Award and a top-5 finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award, which honors the nation’s top small forward.