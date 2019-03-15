Hornick residents to have meeting today on flooded town

The power was shut off to the Woodbury County town of Hornick last night as flood water swamped the areas.

Woodbury County Emergency Management coordinator Rebecca Socknat says they cut off the power at nine o’clock. She says there is water throughout the city and it has also impact Highway 141 on the east and west sides or the town.

The 200 or so residents of the town were evacuated Thursday morning just before a breached levee allowed water to pour into the area. A town hall meeting is planned for the residents at 4 p-m at the Sloan Fire Hall.

(Story and photo by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)