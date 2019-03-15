Man driving truck for Sioux City company dies in Cedar Falls accident

A pedestrian was killed at a Cedar Falls business early this morning when a semi backed over him and trapped the man under the rig.

Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Anthony Harris of Salem, Oregon. He was employed by KB Transportation of Sioux City. Harris was taken by ambulance to a Waterloo hospital, where he later died.

The accident occurred around 6 a.m. at Martin Brothers Distributing in Cedar Falls.

Authorities say Dean Cross of Cedar Falls was driving the semi that struck Harris. The accident remains under investigation.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Oelwein)