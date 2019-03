The eight teams that will play NCAA Tournament games at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines were announced on Sunday. Three Big Ten schools and one from the Missouri Valley Conference will make their way to the Capital City for the First and Second round match ups.

East Region

11:15am #7 Louisville (20-13) vs. #10 Minnesota (21-13)

apx 1:50pm #2 Michigan State (28-6) vs. #15 Bradley (20-14)

West Region

5:50pm #7 Nevada (29-4) vs. #10 Florida (19-15)

apx 8:25 #2 Michigan (28-6) vs. #15 Montana (26-8)