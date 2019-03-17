Cyclones head to NCAA tourney a 6 seed, will face Ohio State

For the seventh time in the last eight years, the Iowa State men’s basketball team will put on its dancing shoes.

The Cyclones earned their 20th NCAA Tournament bid in school history this evening, as the 2019 NCAA Championship bracket was announced on CBS. The Cyclones are one of 15 teams in the nation to make seven NCAA Tournament appearances in the last eight years.

Iowa State (23-11, 9-9 Big 12) earned the No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region and will face No. 11 seed Ohio State (19-14, 8-12 Big Ten), Friday March 22 in Tulsa, Okla. The Cyclones and Buckeyes will tip off at approximately 8:50 p.m. on TBS.

The winner of the Iowa State-Ohio State game will play the winner of the Houston-Georgia State game on Sunday, March 24.

Steve Prohm, now in his fourth year as the Cyclone head man, will be taking his third Iowa State team to the NCAA Tournament, tying for the third-most by a head coach in school history: Johnny Orr (6), Fred Hoiberg (4), Prohm (3), Tim Floyd (3).

Prohm has an 83-52 all-time record at ISU.

Iowa State has a 10-6 record vs. teams in the 2019 NCAA Tournament: North Dakota State (1-0), Iowa (0-1), Kansas (2-1), Baylor (1-2), Kansas State (2-1), Texas Tech (1-1), Mississippi (1-0), Oklahoma (2-0).