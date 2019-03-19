Iowa women earn a 2 seed, to host Mercer

The University of Iowa women’s basketball team will be a two seed in the Greensboro Regional and will host the 2019 NCAA First and Second Rounds in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, March 22 and Sunday, March 24.

It is the first time Iowa has earned a two seed since 1996. The Hawkeyes are 5-2 in the NCAA Tournament as a two seed (1993, 1996).

The Hawkeyes (26-6; 14-4) will take on 15th-seeded Mercer (25-7; 11-3) on Friday at 1 p.m. (CT) on ESPN2. Carver-Hawkeye Arena will also host a first round matchup between seventh-seeded Missouri and 10th-seeded Drake on Friday at 3 p.m. (CT). The winner of the first round games will meet on Sunday. Game time and TV assignments are yet to be determined.

This year marks Iowa’s 26th trip to the NCAA Tournament. Head coach Lisa Bluder has led the Hawkeyes to 14 NCAA Tournaments in her 19 years at Iowa.