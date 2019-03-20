Gillibrand says climate change is ‘greatest threat to humanity’

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is making her first trip to Iowa since officially entering the Democratic presidential race and she’s calling for aggressive action on climate change.

“Global climate change is the greatest threat to humanity that exists,” Gillibrand said Tuesday night. “It’s just true and so we, to deal with such a big problem, we need the kind of solutions that are as bold and as big as the problem that it is. I believe the Green New Deal is a very good start, but it’s not enough.”

The so-called “Green New Deal” unveiled this year by a New Yorker who’s a new member of the U.S. House calls for eliminating carbon emissions in a decade.

“When John F. Kennedy said, ‘We’re putting a man on the moon in 10 years not because it’s easy, but because it’s hard,’ he didn’t know if he could get the man on the moon in 10 years,” Gillibrand said. “We don’t know if we can get to ‘net zero’ carbon emissions in 10 years, but we should certainly try.”

Gillibrand, who has represented New York in the House and Senate since 2007, spoke to dozens of people in Davenport last night. She due to make stops in Muscatine, Burlington, Ottumwa and Des Moines today.

(Thanks to Iowa Public Radio’s Kate Payne)