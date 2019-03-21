Group plans ‘Operation Hay Lift’ to the flood zone

A farm organization based in North Dakota is offering help to the many farmers and ranchers who were hit by the recent flooding. Farm Rescue plans to activate “Operation Hay Lift” for the second time — the first time was during a drought.

Farm Rescue is a non-profit organization that provides planting, haying, harvesting and livestock feeding assistance free of charge to farm and ranch families who have experienced a major illness, injury or natural disaster. Communications Director Dan Erdmann says farmers and ranchers have their cattle herds stranded because of the flooding.

“We’re still feeling things out, and seeing what the reaction is going to be and what the need is going to be. We’re going to be hauling hay down to those ranchers, so, the big thing right now is we’re looking for hay donations to be able to haul that down to the ranchers affected by the…by the flood waters,” Erdmann says.

The organization is seeking volunteers with a commercial drivers license to haul the hay.

“We’re hoping to have a couple of trucks on the road in the coming weeks here to basically to haul continuously. That need is there, and it is a very immediate need. And also we’re looking for monetary donations to help support that cause.” Erdmann says

Farm Rescue hopes to establish several drop off locations. Applications are now being accepted from farmers and ranchers in need of the donated hay. Erdmann says farmers and ranchers or livestock yards wanting to donate hay should contact Farm Rescue.

“If you’re looking to join on as a volunteer, provide donations, or actually apply for assistance, you can go to our website,” he says. “Everything you need is right there. But, if you have any questions, don’t hesitate to give us a call.”

The organization’s phone number is 701- 252-2017.

Farm Rescue’s first hay lift came in 2017 for farmers and ranchers in South Dakota and North Dakota suffering from a drought. Erdmann says the organization had a successful event, hauling 275 semi trailer loads of hay to more than 154 farmers and ranchers.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)