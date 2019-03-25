Iowa State hosts Missouri State in women’s NCAA second round

The Iowa State women’s basketball team bids for a trip to the Sweet-16 tonight when the Cyclones play Missouri State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Ames. The Cyclones advanced with a 97-61 win over New Mexico State.

“It would mean the world”, said Cyclone senior Bridget Carleton. “We had high goals coming into the season and we don’t want to lose at home. That’s a goal for us.”

Missouri State advanced with an 89-78 win over DePaul. A team that opened 1-7 is now a win away from a trip to the regional semifinals.

“We continued to tell our team throughout November and early December that they were good”, said Missouri State coach Kellie Harper. “Our message to them was you are good but you have got to do it and they hung in there with us.”

Tip off in Hilton Coliseum is 8:00p.m.