Body of man found near Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon

A dead body was found on the shore of the Floyd River this morning near the southeast edge of the Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon.

Someone called in around 10 A.M. to report what appeared to be a body. Sioux County Sheriff Dan Altena says they found very little information for them to investigate.

“It appears to be a male in his 30’s or 40’s and there was no identification,” Altena says. “So, at this point we have no idea who the person is. The body was not under water when we found it and began our investigation. It did appear that the body had been under water. It is very difficult to know how long the body was under water and that type of thing.”

Altena says the body was taken to the Iowa State Crime Laboratory in Ankeny, and an autopsy may hopefully provide some answers. “There was no real apparent cause of death at our investigation — but it was hard to tell,” according to Altena.

The sheriff and officials at Northwest Iowa Community College say they believe there is no immediate danger to the public. More information will be available as the investigation continues.

(By Mark Buss, KSOU, Sioux Center)