Ames man given 30 years in prison on child porn charges

An Ames man will serve 30 years in prison for sexual exploitation and child pornography charges.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tyler Harris pleaded guilty in November to six counts of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of distribution of child pornography, and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Harris admitted between December 2016 and April 2018, he knowingly persuaded, induced, enticed, or coerced victims to engage in sexually explicit conduct with the purpose of producing videos of the victims. Harris also admitted to distributing the videos.