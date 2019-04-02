Ankeny man dies in Calhoun County accident

The Iowa State Patrol says a central Iowa man was killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 in rural Calhoun County on Monday afternoon.

Reportedly, an eastbound 2019 Dodge van driven by 24-year-old Forrest Fromm of West Des Moines was looking back to change lanes and ran into the rear side of an eastbound 2011 Ford SUV driven by 83-year-old Arthur Newberry of Ankeny.

The Newberry SUV lost control, went onto the south shoulder of the highway and rolled several times ejecting the driver. Newberry died in the accident. The Fromm van came to rest on the north shoulder of the road.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)