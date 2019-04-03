Iowa State tight ends eye larger role

Iowa State’s tight ends have become a bigger part of Iowa State’s offense and their role is expected to grow even more next season.

Redshirt sophomore Charlie Kolar earned second team All Big-12 honors a season ago and says it was a vision the Cyclone coaches presented him on the recruiting trail.

“They showed the vision of using the tight end more and how to do it in a better way than had been done in the past”, said Kolar. “Recruiting is just like dating. You try to get a girlfriend or try to get a recruit you want to sell the good things and hide the bad things.”

Chase Allen had eight receptions a year ago while battling through a groin injury. Allen says with key departures in the receiving corps the tight ends may be a bigger factor in the passing game.

“We see ourselves as a veteran group of the offense”, said Allen. “We have got to be the most physical position group on the field and after that happens then balls will start to get thrown our way.”