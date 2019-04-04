Former Riverton clerk sentenced to home confinement for bank fraud

The former city clerk in the Fremont County town of Riverton is sentenced to home confinement for bank fraud.

Fifty-seven-year-old Carol Jennings pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud after admitting that she opened an account at a Riverton bank using a false document. She also admitted to depositing city funds into the account and then taking them for personal use.

Jennings was sentenced to five years of probation, along with six months of home confinement. She was also ordered to pay restitution of $77,247.