Iowa baseball visits Bradley

The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team looks to make some noise on the road this week beginning with Wednesday night’s game at Bradley. The Hawkeyes are 11-3 at home this season but just 5-8 on the road. They will be at Purdue this weekend in Big Ten play.

“That’s the message that was relayed to the players”, said Iowa coach Rick Heller. “We have been inconsistent on the road so far this season and this is the week we need to do a lot better.

Tonight’s meeting will be the second between the two schools in 15 days. The Hawkeyes rallied from a 2-0 eighth-inning deficit to win the March 26 meeting in Iowa City, 4-2. Iowa scored four runs in the eighth on a wild pitch and a three-run Bradley fielding error.

Sophomore Trenton Wallace will be on the hill for his third start of the season. The southpaw is 1-1 with a 6.32 ERA in six appearances, allowing 12 runs (11 earned) on 15 hits over 15 2/3 innings. Wallace has 21 strikeouts to nine walks and batters are hitting .240.