Des Moines makes top 5 in survey of best places to live

A central Iowa city is listed among the best places in the country to live.

Out of 125 metro areas, the rankings from U.S. News & World Report place Des Moines as the fifth best place to live. The list is compiled based on a series of criteria, including cost of living, job market, crime rates and quality of education. The rest of the top five are Fayetteville, Arkansas, Colorado Springs, Denver, and in first place Austin, Texas.

The magazine also ranked Des Moines the number-three best affordable place to live.

(Photo by Lynn Kasey)