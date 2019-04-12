Iowa Lottery to announce plans for unclaimed million dollar Powerball jackpot

The deadline passed Thursday on someone’s chance to collect one million dollars on a Powerball ticket.

Winning tickets have to be cashed in one year from the date of purchase, and whoever bought the ticket at the Casey’s in Nevada on April 11th 2018 did not bring it to Lottery Headquarters for the payoff. Iowa Lottery spokesperson Mary Neubauer, said earlier this week it would be a first to have a six-figure prize go unclaimed.

The one million dollars now goes back into the prize pool. The Iowa Lottery plans to announced Monday their plans for distributing the unclaimed money