Five people die in weekend accidents involving trains

Two separate weekend accidents involving trains killed five people in eastern Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says a car was broadsided by a train late Saturday morning in Des Moines County near Danville. All three women in the car were from Burlington and all three were killed. Troopers note, there were no control arms at the crossing and the car’s driver failed to yield to the train.

On Sunday afternoon, an SUV was hit by a Union Pacific train in Cedar Rapids. Both people in the SUV died in the accident. Their names are being withheld.

The three Burlington women killed are identified as 27-year-old Laura Burch, 29-year-old Amber Curry and 26-year-old Anna Smith. Curry was the driver.