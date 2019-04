The Iowa State Patrol and Ames police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyle and a vehicle on Sunday afternoon that claimed the life of the motorcycle operator.

The accident happened at the intersection of South Duff and South Second Avenue. Rescue crews transported the motorcycle operator to Mary Greeley Medical Center where the victim died of injuries.

The name of the victim has not been relased with the crash under investigation.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)