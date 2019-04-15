Young corners step up at Iowa State

Datrone Young and Anthony Johnson are entering their sophomore seasons but they will be the leaders of a group of corners at Iowa State that are young. ISU must replace Brian Peavy and D’Andre Payne off of last year’s team that finished 8-5.

“They lead by example”, said Cyclone assistant coach Matt Caponi. “We are trying to challenge them more to be leaders because everybody says we are a young group and we have to grow up as a group.”

Young played in eight games last year before a shoulder injury cut short his season. He says film study is a big part of development.

“We are paying attention to the details”, said Young. “Run, pass reads and paying attention to the backfield and knowing where everybody fits.”

Johnson played in 12 games a year ago and says that experience makes him ready to step into the starting lineup.

“We are young but that does not mean we are not able to compete at a high level”, said Johnson. “I think we are very talented.”