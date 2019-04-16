Former business manager of Des Moines union admits to embezzlement

A former Des Moines labor union official has pleaded guilty to mail fraud and embezzlement.

Fifty-four-year-old Theodore Watson admitted to committing the crimes when he worked as the business manager of the Local 74 of the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers. Watson sent fraudulent requests for grant funding for training adults to the United Way totaling 19-thousand dollars, and then took the money for his own use.

Watson also admitted to making unauthorized purchases and taking cash advances from the local 74 credit card, and opening a bank account in the union’s name. He then submitted fake credit card statements and monthly reports to hide what he was doing.

He is set to be sentenced on August 23rd and could receive a maximum of 25 years in prison on both counts and a restitution amount determined by the court.