Le Mars ice cream company expands with purchase of New York manufacturer

Le Mars-based Wells Enterprises has acquired the Dunkirk, New York manufacturing company Fieldbrook Foods.

Wells Enterprises CEO and president Mike Wells, says, “The combination creates a stronger platform for growth and positions us to better serve our customers, as well as providing a more geographically diverse footprint for us.” Wells is the number three ice cream manufacturer in the U.S., making its signature brand, Blue Bunny, along with its private label and co-pack business.

Fieldbrook is a strong private label/contract manufacturer located in the Northeast. Fieldbrook operates two manufacturing facilities, one in Dunkirk, another in Lakewood, New Jersey. Together, Wells and Fieldbrook will employ over 3,800 people and produce close to 200 million gallons of ice cream.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)