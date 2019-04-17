Eastern Iowa could be in for some rough weather

Iowa’s eastern third could see a double-whammy of foul weather this afternoon and tonight.

Meteorologist Tim Gross, at the National Weather Service office in Davenport, says they’re predicting two large weather systems will pass through over the next several hours, one warm, the other cold.

“With the warm front, we’re expecting storms to develop along and north of the front late this afternoon into mid-evening hours and then a cold front will come through the area late evening,” Gross says. “Storms could form along that cold front as it comes through eastern Iowa.”

While severe weather can happen anywhere at any time, Gross says these converging storm systems have the potential to create some troublesome conditions. “The threats that we’re expecting are some heavy downpours, lightning, an isolated tornado risk along and north of the warm front and some large hail,” Gross says.

Parts of Iowa saw high temperatures on Tuesday near 80 degrees and much of Iowa will see a repeat today, but highs on Thursday may only reach into the 50s. Temperatures should start to even out, he says, and return to being more seasonal within a few days.”Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday, we’ll have temperatures warming back into the upper 60s,” Gross says, “giving us a pleasant weekend.”

