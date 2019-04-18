A second case of measles confirmed in northeast Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed the second case of measles in the state.

DPH reports the case is an unvaccinated northeast Iowa resident, who is a household contact of the first confirmed measles case announced Monday. The first case involved an unvaccinated northeast Iowa resident with recent travel to Israel, which is experiencing a measles outbreak.

The person in the second case was identified through the investigation of the first case and is under a public health voluntary confinement order in the home to prevent further exposures. The Health Department says since this second measles case was linked to the first and has been isolated at home — there still is no current threat to the general public.

IDPH recommends that you should check to be sure your vaccinations are up-to-date.