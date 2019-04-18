Iowa and New Orleans divide twinbill

The Iowa Cubs (8-5) and the New Orleans Baby Cakes (6-7) split a twin bill Wednesday at Shrine on Airline. The Baby Cakes shut out the I-Cubs 5-0 in Game 1, before the I-Cubs responded with a 7-4 Game 2 victory

In the opener the two teams collected just six hits between them. New Orleans took the early lead as Monte Harrison hit a leadoff single and Isan Diaz followed with a two-run home run. The edge would hold as the I-Cubs were held scoreless for the second time this season.

Starter Duane Underwood Jr. settled in after the first, retiring 12 of 13 batters through the fifth. The righty hit a bump in the sixth and after a pair of walks, James Norwood took over with one out. Singles from JT Riddle and Yadiel Rivera scored both inherited runners. The Baby Cakes managed three runs in the frame to secure the 5-0 Baby Cakes win.

New Orleans kept the momentum into the second game, scoring one run off three hits in the first. The tides changed in the second as the I-Cubs put two runners on and Ian Rice, making his Triple-A debut, sent the first pitch he saw over the center field wall for a three-run bomb.

Iowa added to the edge with a pair of runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. New Orleans rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the I-Cubs held on for the win.