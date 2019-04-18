Storm Lake police charge Laurens man for threatening customers at Walmart

A Laurens man is jailed for allegedly threatening people with a gun at the Storm Lake Walmart on Wednesday.

Police allege 21-year-old Christian Eberle pointed a handgun with a green laser attached at two different people as they were leaving the store multiple times following a verbal altercation inside of the store. Eberle then fled in a car.

The car was located in Albert City. Police seized a handgun from the car along about 80 rounds of ammo. Eberle was charged with four counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and one count of carrying weapons, all aggravated misdemeanors.

Police allege the initial argument was connected to illegal drugs.

(By Joel Hermann, KAYL, Storm Lake)