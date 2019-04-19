Ames man accused of stabbing puppy

An Ames man is being held in the Story County Jail on a charge of animal torture.

Twenty-year-old Rashdi D. Simba is accused of stabbing a German Shepherd puppy on April 14th and putting the puppy in a dumpster. Police notified Ames Animal Control to assist in the investigation.

The puppy was taken to a vet clinic for treatment and is now in the Ames Animal Shelter. Ames Police said Simba admitted to stabbing the puppy and placing him in the dumpster.

The bond for Simba was set at $6,500.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City/Story County Jail photo)