Grand Falls casino pays fine for underage gambler

The Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood in northwest Iowa agreed to pay a fine of $20,000 Thursday for a underage gambling violation.

Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko says the casino discovered the issue and reported it. “A female had entered the floor with two adult companions, and she had entered unchallenged and was on the floor five hours and had gambled,” Ohorilko says. The female was discovered after leaving and then coming back.

Ohorilko says this is a rare occurrence for this casino. “Grand Falls has not had an underaged gambling incident for four years — so they’ve had a pretty good track record,” he says. The fines charged the casinos for these violations are based on the number of violations in a 365 day period.

The Racing and Gaming Commission approved the fine at their monthly meeting in Council Bluffs.