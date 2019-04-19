Police officer injured, Waterloo West student arrested

A disturbance at Waterloo West High School on Thursday ended with a a police officer injured and a male student being arrested.

The 16-year-old was released to his parents after being charged with assault on an officer causing injury. The officer received medical treatment. According to Waterloo police, school staff were unable to resolve a situation involving the student and asked the school’s resource officer to remove him from the cafeteria.

While being escorted away, the teen allegedly began to resist and took the officer to floor. The student was eventually handcuffed and taken out of the building. Part of the scuffle was recorded on cell phone video and shared it to social media, but has since been deleted.

Waterloo police say they’re working to obtain all the video footage and other relevant information surrounding this incident to ensure a complete investigation.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)