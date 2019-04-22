Storm Lake man accused of sexually assaulting teen girl

A Storm Lake man faces kidnapping, sexual abuse, and drug charges after a girl and her family told police she was sexually assaulted.

The 14-year-old female victim and her family alleged an extended family member, 24-year-old Victor Carcamo of Storm Lake, held the victim against her will at a residence. After locking the girl in a room, he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The victim reported she yelled for help and attempted to flee but was prevented by Carcamo. Sunday night, Carcamo was charged and jailed on a $61,000 bond. Carcamo’s wife was also jailed on drug charges and interference with official acts.

(By Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)