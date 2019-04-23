DNR investigating diesel fuel spilled into Iowa River

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says about 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled Monday afternoon, reaching the South Fork of the Iowa River in Iowa Falls.

The fuel spilled while an Agvantage FS truck was filling a farm diesel tank about five miles south of Iowa Falls. The diesel fuel flowed about 50 feet into the river after an automatic shutoff valve failed. The fuel had traveled about three miles downstream late Monday afternoon.

An environmental cleanup contractor was sent to the scene. Agvantage FS is working with the contractor to place booms and contain the spill before it reaches U.S. Highway 65.

The DNR will continue to monitor cleanup activities and consider appropriate enforcement action.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)