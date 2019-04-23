Iowa’s governor mum on fate of sports betting bill

Governor Kim Reynolds is giving few hints about her views on legalized sports betting.

Last night, the Iowa House gave final legislative approval to a bill that would let the state’s casinos take bets on professional and college sports — either at the casinos or elsewhere via a smart-phone app.

“What we’re going to do (is) we’re going to do the same process that we do for any legislation that passes,” Reynolds told reporters today. “My policy team and I will sit down and we’ll review the legislation at hand and then we’ll make a decision.”

The formal copy of the bill has not reached the governor’s office yet. If she receives it while the legislature is in session, she’ll have three days to sign or veto it. After the legislature adjourns, which could be within a few days, the governor will have much longer — 30 days to decide the fate of bills.