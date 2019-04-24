Fort Dodge man will spend 15 years in prison on drug conviction

A Fort Dodge man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine will spend 15 years in federal prison.

Court records show 59-year-old Craig Eugene Essing was sentenced following his November 26th guilty plea last year to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed that Essing and others distributed more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine in the Fort Dodge, area from June 2015 through September 2017.

Essing obtained methamphetamine from sources in Des Moines. Officers used a search warrant at Essing’s residence approximately fourteen ounces of methamphetamine, eleven firearms, numerous rounds of ammunition, nearly $5,000, three digital scales, packaging material, and other drug paraphernalia.

Essing is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.