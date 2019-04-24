Nebraska man accused of attempting to run down Dayton police chief

A Nebraska man is jailed in central Iowa on charges he tried to kill a police officer during a chase on Tuesday afternoon.

Dayton Police Officer Nick Dunbar was notified by the Webster County Sheriff’s Department of a vehicle driving erratically and traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 175 near Dayton. Dunbar attempted to stop the vehicle at which time the driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit began. The vehicle was described as a 2003 Ford F-250 with Nebraska plates.

The pickup continued to exit the city limits of Dayton traveling northeast where it entered a bean field near the intersection of 350th Street and Skillet Creek Avenue. Chief Dunbar followed the suspect vehicle into the bean field at which time the driver turned around and attempted to strike the chief’s patrol vehicle head on.

The driver then circled around and attempted to strike the chief’s drivers door. In response, Chief Dunbar fired his weapon striking the suspect’s vehicle. The man continued to flee on foot from the car into a nearby field where he was caught and taken into custody. The man is identified as 37-year-old Anthony Spinharney of Omaha.

Spinharney faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer, felony eluding and interference with official acts. Additional charges are pending.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)