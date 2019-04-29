ISU agronomist advises patience as farmers wait for dry weather

Farmers were just getting planting ramped up and then snow and wet weather hit the northern part of the state.

Iowa State University Extension Field Agronomist Angie Rieck-Hinz covers north-central Iowa, says it may be tough to wait — but that’s exactly what farmers will have to do now with wet conditions.

“In a lot of places we’re well ahead of where we were last year, because we had such a cold, wet spring last year. It was wet for a long time,” Rieck-Hinz says. “So I think people, they’ve been in the field — taken that little itch off the top — so, they are just going to have to be patient over the next week or two and simply to let conditions get better again.”

She says there shouldn’t be any concerns yet about getting corn planted. “We’ve got plenty of time to plant corn. We would look up until about May 10th before we’d start to concern ourselves. So we’ve got a lot of time,” according to Rieck-Hinz.

The U.S.D.A. crop report on planting progress will be out later today (Monday)

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)