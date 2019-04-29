Waterloo police looking for clues in fatal shooting on Highway 218

Police are investigating a bizarre weekend shooting in Waterloo. Authorities say a woman was shot and killed as she was driving, and a man in the vehicle was injured.

The incident happened on the U.S. Highway 218 expressway near the Cedar River bridge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Waterloo police say it appears a single bullet struck the vehicle as it was going south in a 60 mile per hour speed zone. The bullet entered the vehicle and struck two of the three occupants, killing the female driver and injuring one of the two male passengers.

According to police, the woman died at the scene. The man was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment. Their names haven’t been released. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the investigation. Anyone with information about the case should contact Waterloo police.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)