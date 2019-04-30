Iowa State schedules August trip to Italy

The Iowa State men’s basketball team will be traveling overseas this summer for a foreign trip, spending 10 days and nine nights in Italy and playing three games against international competition.

The trip will provide value for a Cyclone squad that could return just two of its top six scorers from last year’s NCAA Tournament team.

“We are excited to be able to take our guys on a trip that will provide them with memories and experiences that will last a lifetime,” head coach Steve Prohm said. “It will give us the opportunity to work with them more on the court in a team setting this summer and allow them to get acclimated to each other. We are grateful that our administration supports us by allowing us to take these trips.”

The trip, which will take place Aug. 10-20, will start in Rome before stops in Florence, Pisa and Venice. While Iowa State’s opponents are yet to be determined, the trip will feature historical and educational stops with tours planned of the Roman Colosseum, Vatican City, the Leaning Tower of Pisa and more.

Iowa State will be making a summer trip for the fourth time in program history. Previously, the Cyclones have traveled to Mexico (2004), Italy (2011) and Spain (2015).

The Cyclones are tentatively scheduled to play games on Aug. 13 in Rome, Aug. 15 in Pisa and Aug. 18 in Vicenza. The schedule and opponents will be confirmed in the month prior to the team departing.