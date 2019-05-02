Florida woman who killed ex-husband in Iowa mall dies in prison

A Florida woman who died of natural causes in an Iowa prison early this morning was serving a life sentence for killing her ex-husband in an eastern Iowa mall.

Mauricio Droguett was the comptroller for the Carson and Barnes Circus. Debi Olson trailed Droguett, her ex-husband, across the country and stabbed him to death in Davenport’s NorthPark Mall in July of 2008.

Olson represented herself at her trial and entered a guilty plea two months later, but Olson had Huntington’s Disease, which destroys brain cells, and a judge ordered her to undergo a mental health evaluation. After it was completed, Olson asked for the evaluation to be sealed — and asked to go to prison for life.

Olson died inside a prison hospice unit where prison officials say she had been staying “due to chronic illness.”