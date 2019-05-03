Drugs, guns seized as three arrested in Storm Lake.

Three people are facing multiple drug charges following their arrest by a combined task force of Storm Lake Police and the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office.

Police says they executed search warrants at three Storm Lake residences and arrested 28-year-old Billy Fang, 37-year-old Meng Her and 34-year-old Marvin Moua.

Law enforcement seized 70 pounds of marijuana and 50 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, two hand guns, two assault rifles and a half pound of suspected crystal meth at the 705C W 8th Street residence of Her. They say two of the guns were reportedly stolen in other states.

Four pounds of crystal meth were located at the 1005 East 9th Street residence of Fang and at the 401 Cayuga Street residence of Moua, and investigators located and seized meth and other drug paraphernalia.

Fang was charged possession of over 5 grams of meth with intent to deliver, failure to affix a drug tax stamp -meth, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, failure to affix a drug tax stamp – marijuana, possession with intent to deliver psilocybin mushrooms, failure to affix a drug tax

stamp – psilocybin mushrooms and two counts of trafficking stolen weapons.

Fang was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Her was charged with possession of a controlled substance – meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Moua was arrested on obtained warrants for possession of over 5 grams of meth with intent to deliver, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. Moua was additionally charged with two counts of trafficking stolen weapons, possession with intent to deliver psilocybin mushrooms, failure to affix a drug tax stamp. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $100,000.

The value of the seized drugs were estimated more than $282,000.

(By Matt McWilliams, KAYL, Storm Lake)