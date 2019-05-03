Governor visits with flooded business owners in Davenport

Wearing yellow boots and lime green vests, state officials toured flooded sections of downtown Davenport today.

Mayor Frank Klipsch was the guide for Governor Kim Reynolds, Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg, and Second District Congressman Dave Loebsack. Several blocks lined with businesses and apartments have been surrounded by Mississippi River floodwater since a temporary floodwall failed on Tuesday.

Scott Lehnert is the owner and brewmaster of the Great River Brewery. “When the surge came — we had built sandbag walls prior — and it just happened so fast and had so much pressure it just went right through them. Busted off our garage doors right off the walls,” Lehnert says.

Downtown property owner Pete Stopulos told them one new restaurant was the victim of bad timing as it was scheduled to open Tuesday night, Mayor Klipsch said he had a reservation for that restaurant, which brought laughter.

The temporary floodwall protecting this section of downtown Davenport had

held back the river for 41 days before the breach on Tuesday. Downtown residents and businesses had been warned about one hour beforehand that it might fail, but still had little time to protect their buildings and evacuate.

(Thanks to WVIK, Rock Island/Photos from the Governor’s Facebook page)