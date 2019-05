The Iowa State Patrol says a Nebraska man was killed last night in a single-vehicle crash in Hamilton County near Williams.

Reportedly, a 2003 Ford Mustang operated by 41-year-old Justin Meyering of Lincoln was eluding law enforcement when the car failed to negotiate a curve at a high rate of speed and rolled over.

Meyering died in the accident.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)