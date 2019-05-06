Indiana man sentenced for robbing five Iowa pharmacies

A 19-year-old has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to robbing five Iowa pharmacies.

Authorities say in December of 2017, Rontel Mial drove from Indiana to Iowa, entered a Walgreens pharmacy in Davenport shortly after midnight, showed a weapon and left with prescription opioids. Davenport police were able to use a GPS tracker device the clerk put in one of the stolen pill bottles. Mial and his co-defendant rammed the police squad car, drove through a yard and Mial ran, but Mial was quickly captured.

Investigators determined Mial was responsible for four other pharmacy robberies — one in Des Moines, another in Iowa City and two others in Davenport.