Three dead following accident on I-80 near Coralville Sunday

Three people were killed, including two children, in a crash on Interstate 80 just west of Coralville on Sunday afternoon.

The state patrol says an SUV was trying to make an illegal U-turn and had slowed down in the right lane of the interstate. As the SUV approached the cross-over in the median, it pulled into the left lane and directly into the path of the oncoming semi. Troopers say the truck broadsided the SUV and sent it into the median.

Reports say five people were in the SUV and three of them died, including children ages 11 and 13. Another child and adult survived. They’re hospitalized in Iowa City. No names or conditions are being released.