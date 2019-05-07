By end of last week, 36% of Iowa corn had been planted

Cool, wet weather in most of the state last week has delayed planting progress.

According to the U.S.D.A.’s weekly Iowa crop report, 36 percent of intended corn acres had been planted by the end of last week. That’s about five days behind the five-year average. Due to below-average temperatures, the corn that has been planted is slow to emerge.

The U.S.D.A. report indicates there were few days suitable for planting last week and wet weather over the next few days will create more planting delays, especially in northern Iowa.