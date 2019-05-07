Fort Madison Council to consider building new river dock

Fort Madison officials are considering construction of a new Mississippi River dock, to serve as a river cruise stop.

The city of Fort Madison came to terms last month to fund and finish the Depot project, which included a new passenger platform in the historic renovated depot. Now they are looking to build a dock that will allow Viking Cruise Lines to make Fort Madison a stop when the company begins its Mississippi River Cruise schedule.

The City Council meets tonight to discuss the project and the expenditure of $1.2 million to build a dock that could bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to Fort Madison each year. Viking Cruise is throwing a half million dollars into the project.

(Reporting by Steve Putney, KBUR, Burlington)