Iowa State inks Kansas prep standout

The Iowa State basketball program has signed Kansas prep Caleb Grill, head coach Steve Prohm announced today. Grill, a 6-3 guard out of Maize, Kansas, joins the Cyclones following a standout high school career at Maize High School.

Grill, who originally signed with South Dakota State before re-opening his recruitment after a coaching change, is an outstanding athlete. He is a three-star recruit by both 247sports and Rivals.

“We are really excited to add Caleb to our program,” Prohm said. “We were really fortunate that he opened up his recruitment after the coaching change and once that reopened we jumped in there right away. He has a chance to really be a special player here and he checks all the boxes for what we want as an Iowa State basketball player on and off the floor. He’s a really, really good athlete that played and excelled in many sports in high school. He brings a toughness and competitiveness to the table as a freshman that will help our team.”

Playing for his father, Chris, Grill averaged 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists and earned all-state honors from the Kansas City Star. The Eagles finished 24-1 and were state runner-up in 2018-19. He shot 48 percent from the floor and 35 percent behind the arc as a senior.