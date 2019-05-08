Bond issue for new jail passes by large margin in Delaware County

A $5.9 million dollar bond issue to build a new jail passed easily in Delaware County Tuesday.

Eighty-five percent of voters approved the bond issue which needed a 60 percent supermajority was needed to pass. In recent years, the state jail inspector has warned the county that improvements needed to be made for the 52-year old jail facility to meet state standards or the jail could risk closing.

Assessment reports from second parties confirmed the county has also outgrown the current 12-bed jail, with surplus inmates being transported to jails out of county – costing the county money and staff time and risking the safety of county staff and the public.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)