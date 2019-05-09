Alert issued after mountain lion spotted in Des Moines

Des Moines police issued a community safety the alert this morning after a mountain lion was spotted well within the capitol city limits, in a residential area near Interstate 235 and 31st Street.

There’s a middle school within a block of that intersection and an elementary school is just beyond. The big cat was captured on video, prowling past a home’s front steps and sniffing at a recycling bin.

Police urge extreme caution, especially with children and pets.

The location is around four blocks to the west and a block north of Terrace Hill governor’s mansion.

(Photos courtesy of Des Moines Police Department)