Fort Dodge woman facing years in federal prison

A Fort Dodge woman faces a minimum of five years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing drugs.

Thirty-year-old Chelsea Collins admitted in court that she distributed meth in the Fort Dodge area in 2018. Court records indicate Collins in one month was involved in four separate drug sales with individuals who were cooperating with investigators.

Collins did time in state prison for perjury recently. She recently was charged in state court with extortion, false imprisonment, third degree theft and false use of a credit card.

Collins is currently in federal custody, awaiting sentencing on the drug-related charges.